Monday, November 21, 2022 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has refuted claims that cracks have developed in the ruling Kenya Kwanza Coalition, especially UDA, after leading the Mt. Kenya troops to defy President William Ruto on the East African Legislative Assembly last Thursday.

Speaking on Saturday in Nyeri where he graced the 11th graduation fete of the Outspan Medical College, Gachagua assured the country that all was well between him and his boss, William Ruto

He said that despite the internal wrangles in the political outfit, he is on good terms with Ruto thus no need for anxiety.

According to Rigathi, the ruling alliance was built over time and based on purpose and thus it cannot be swayed by minor happenings in the course of the journey.

Using the analogy of marriage, the deputy president insisted that the formation led by President William Ruto would not disintegrate any time soon and that “it will live to bear children” in the long run.

“Our marriage is doing fine because it was a result of a long courtship. We courted each other and saw we could co-exist. On August 9, a grand wedding was held and God gave blessings to that wedding, and the people of Kenya witnessed and agreed it is a good one. The wedding is permanent until death does us part,” he said.

He said the happenings in the Senate and National Assembly during the election of EALA MPs last week depicted the rudiments of democracy where members of the same formation can disagree.

Ruto had directed Kenya Kwanza to vote for Fred Muteti but Gachagua rallied his troops from the mountain and overwhelmingly voted for Mwangi Maina in complete defiance of the president.

