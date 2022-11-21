Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Monday, November 21, 2022 – President William Ruto now believes that only prayers will help him achieve his ambitious target to fulfill his loft promises.

Speaking at Faith Evangelistic Ministries in Lang’ata, Nairobi County, Ruto said he needs more money to fulfill his promises.

To get the money, the Head of State set a new revenue target for the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) as he rolled out plans to get Kenya out of the debt hole.

According to Ruto, Kenya was performing well below its peers in the middle-income category and called on the taxman to up its efforts in revenue collection.

“Countries like ours in the middle-income category raise between 20 and 25 per cent of their Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in terms of revenue, but for us we are at 14 per cent,” the President indicated.

President Ruto argued that there is need to raise the percentage of revenue collection that Kenya achieves annually from 14 per cent to 25 per cent.

While setting the new KRA target, Ruto called for the clergy to pray for the country so that KRA raises Ksh4 trillion in revenue every year.

“We are currently collecting only Ksh2.1 trillion. I want you to pray for our nation so that we can move our revenue from 14 per cent to 25 per cent because that is where countries like ours are,” Ruto appealed to the congregants with a mid applause.

The President took cue from the preaching of the day on taxes to indicate that he had already talked to KRA and agreed on the new targets for the taxman.

According to the head of state, raising the revenue collection would help the country overcome the debt burden and safeguard its future.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.