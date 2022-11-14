Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 14, 2022 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has refused to move on more than 2 months after being sworn in.

Even as Kenyans continue to suffer from the biting drought and look to the government for solutions, including reducing the cost of unga, Gachagua is still playing politics and dwelling on the past.

This is after he blamed former President Uhuru Kenyatta for condemning government officials to poverty.

Speaking at Mitihani House, where he marked the start of national examinations in the country, Gachagua lamented the living conditions of the state officers.

However, he promised to change all that, saying government officials will not live like paupers as they used to in Uhuru’s government.

“I also know our assistant County Commissioners have no dignity because they travel by matatu, they live behind shops in a single room that has no toilet facility, and yet they are expected to have authority over the people,” he complained.

The DP noted that the current government would see a change in the type of residents lived by these officials and that they would all get vehicles.

“We must dignify our officers in the National Government Administration by getting them offices, good residences and making sure they have vehicles that have fuel so that they can perform,” he posed.

Gachagua further added that the past government misused the county officials in campaigning for their preferred candidate.

“Let us facilitate government officers. I felt bad when you were being misused. The previous administration used them negatively to campaign for Azimio and to harass teachers. That is not your work.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.