Thursday, November 3, 2022 – Embattled Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza has called off a reconciliation meeting with Meru County MCAs that was scheduled for today.

This is after MCAs turned down her invitation for a meeting to iron out their differences.

Speaking to the press on Wednesday in her office, Mwangaza stated that the MCAs had been requesting for the last month that they have a meeting with her, but when she agreed to meet them, they again refused to attend.

According to Mwangaza, the MCAs demanded that MPs be included in the meeting, which was to take place at the governor’s official residence.

“Walikua wameomba for the last one month wakiitisha mkutano na governor wao. Nikawaandikia barua na wakasema hawataki kuja peke yao. Walitaka parliamentarians wawe involved kwa huo mkutano. Nikaandikia wajumbe wa national government na MCAs wetu ili tukutane kwa governor’s official residence tomorrow,” Mwangaza stated.

She, however, said that the MCAs wrote to her informing her that they had other engagements and will not attend the meeting.

“Unfortunately, wameandika wote wakasema wako na kazi sana hawatapatikana. Mimi nimefanya kazi yangu ya kuwaalika ili tuweze kuongea na siku ile watapatikana, wataniita na mimi nitapatikana,” Mwangaza stated.

The county boss has been at loggerheads with the Meru MCAs in the running of the affairs of the county.

Previously, the MCAs alleged that the governor was not involving them in decision-making in the county and that she was demeaning them.

They also claimed that Mwangaza had resorted to employing members of her family in county positions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.