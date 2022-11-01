Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, November 1, 2022 – Njogu Wa Njoroge’s marriage with gospel singer Mary Lincoln is reportedly on the rocks after her embarrassing photos went viral a few days ago.

According to well-placed sources, the seasoned vernacular presenter kicked Mary Lincoln out of their matrimonial home along Kiambu Road for embarrassing him, following the leaked ‘private photos’.

Njogu, who has not posted anything on his active social media pages since the incident happened, is said to be fed up with his wife’s rogue behaviours.

He has caught her several times cheating and forgiven her.

Last year, they are said to have separated for several months after he garnered evidence that Mary Lincoln was cheating on him with a rich businessman.

They later ironed out their differences.

We understand that Mary Lincoln is currently being housed by her close friend and fellow gospel singer Joyce Irungu in Kasarani after her husband chased her away.

Joyce accompanied Mary Lincoln to a prayer service at Bishop Wanderi’s CFF church where she repented her sins and renewed her covenant with God.

She broke into tears as the man of God prayed for her and vowed to start afresh.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.