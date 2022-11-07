Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, November 7, 2022 – As Kenyans continue to die due to the biting drought and lack of food, farmers in Narok County are lamenting over excess produce rotting on their farms.

The area close to the Mau Forest has received abundant rainfall that guaranteed a bumper harvest, which has become an eyesore.

However, due to the bad roads, the farmers are feeding the excess produce to the livestock, because they cannot access markets.

“We hear people are dying of hunger and we are willing to give them for free. No one should die due to hunger when our food rots on the farm,” Peter Sankale, a farmer in Narok stated.

“These are rotting in the farm due to lack of better roads. We have no place to take the excess so we feed them to the livestock,” another farmer added.

They called upon the government to help in the construction of a 4.2-kilometer road to ease transportation so that they can feed the country.

“Cars cannot access the roads, there have been rampant accidents here. Soon we fear that the trucks will stop coming to this area,” Geoffrey Mathai of the residents lamented.

“I am very depressed because of the situation in other parts of the country. I pray that God will remember those without food,” Eunice Nyambura another farmer in the area stated.

Similar situation is being witnessed in Nyandarua County, one of the largest producers of foodstuffs in Kenya, as farmers have excess food but cannot take it to the market due to bad roads. They are now being forced to sell the produce at throwaway prices to at least make ends meet.

“When we hear people go without food for days, we are dismayed. The government can easily bring trucks that can ferry loads of food to them. We understand that the economy is at an all-time high,” stated Rueben Kibwana, a farmer in Nyandarua.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has already appealed for Sh16 billion to mitigate the effect of drought situation in Kenya.

This is even as President William Ruto’s government embarked on the distribution of relief food to starving Kenyans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.