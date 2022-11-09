Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, November 9, 2022 – Transgender influencer, Nikita Dragun was arrested on Monday night on a felony charge of battery on a police officer.

Cops said she was walking around naked at the pool in The Goodtime Hotel, before dousing officers and security guards with water.

A police report obtained by TMZ showed security operatives responded to a report of someone causing a disturbance and being extremely disorderly at the hotel.

Police say when they got there, hotel security told officers Nikita had been causing a disturbance for a long period of time and walking around the pool area naked.

Nikita reportedly ignored demands to stop causing the disturbance and at one point intentionally threw water on hotel staffers.

Once officers arrived on scene, they say they went with security up to Nikita’s room, where they heard loud music being played.

Nikita opened the door after several knocks, but when security explained to Nikita she needed to cut it out or she’d be asked to leave the hotel, Nikita slammed the door in their faces.

A few moments later, cops say Nikita opened the door again and asked security, “Do you want more?” Officers say Nikita then swung an open water bottle, causing water to hit and spill on both the security guard and the officer, resulting in her arrest.

She was subsequently booked for felony battery on a police officer, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor battery. She was booked at Miami-Dade County’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on $5,000 bond.