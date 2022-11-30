Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Wednesday, 30 November 2022 – There was drama near Mombasa golf club on Tuesday night after a man busted his wife with her mpango wa kando.

According to an eyewitness, the aggrieved man caught his wife in a compromising situation with her alleged illicit lover, leading to a dramatic chase.

He chased after them using his car and during the chaos, he lost control of the vehicle- a Mazda Demio- and crashed into a mkokoteni.

Coincidentally, the furious man was also in the company of a lady who said to his girlfriend in his car when the incident happened.

Reports indicate that the wife reached home safely after being dropped off by her boyfriend, who is alleged to be a retired rally driver.

One person was injured and taken to Coast General Hospital during the crash while two others were taken to the nearby Pandya Hospital.

See photos of the dramatic incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.