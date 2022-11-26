Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, November 26, 2022 – It appears Nia Long is moving on two months after her fiancé Ime Udoka’s cheating scandal.

Recall that in September, news broke that Udoka, an American professional basketball coach, was involved in an affair with a female staffer.

Nia has remained silent since the cheating scandal but she has now given a hint that she is moving on.

She shared a photo of a new house and wrote: “Thankful for the gift of new places and spaces.”