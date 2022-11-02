Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 02 November 2022 – Former Citizen TV anchor, Janet Mbugua, has caused a commotion on Instagram after she posted juicy photos looking like a snack.

The mother of two rocked a seductive Indian attire that flaunted her flat tummy and posed alongside veteran media personality Pinky Ghelani.

Janet said that she posted photos to celebrate cultural diversity but men couldn’t hold their thirst.

They flooded her timeline with lustful comments.

Some men even tried to shoot their shot by promising her marriage.

Janet is currently single after divorcing her ex-husband Eddie Ndichu over infidelity.

Check out the juicy photos that she posted.

