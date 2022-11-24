Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, November 24, 2022 – The National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) has defended why the largest chunk of reimbursements are to private health facilities.

Appearing before the National Assembly Health Committee, NHIF CEO Peter Kamunyo told the MPs that the insurer does not favor private facilities as has been perceived by the public.

“We don’t favour any hospitals because Kenyans have a choice of where to go,” Kamunyo told the committee.

This is after data from the national health insurer showed that 65 percent of reimbursements go to private facilities, 15 percent to faith-based facilities with only 19 percent go to public health facilities.

Of greater concern to the committee is that more than 40 percent of the 65 percent goes to two private facilities.

Kamunyo said the majority of Kenyans go to private health facilities because they offer better services than public hospitals.

