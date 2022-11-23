Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 23, 2022 – A newborn baby has been killed following a Russian strike that hit a maternity ward in Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhzhia region, Ukrainian emergency services said Wednesday November 23.

Overnight on Tuesday to Wednesday, ‘in the city of Vilniansk in Zaporizhzhia region, as a result of a rocket attack on the territory of the local hospital, the two-storey building of the maternity ward was destroyed,’ rescuers said on social media.

They added that there was ‘a woman in labour with a newborn baby as well as a doctor’ inside the building.

‘As a result of the attack, a baby born in 2022 died, the woman and doctor were rescued from the rubble,’ rescuers said, adding that according to preliminary information there was nobody else trapped under the debris.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of bringing “terror and murder” to the country with the strike on the maternity ward.

“The enemy has once again decided to try to achieve with terror and murder what it wasn’t able to achieve for nine months and won’t be able to achieve,” Mr. Zelenskyy said on social media.

“Instead, it will only be held to account for all the evil it has brought to our country,” he added.