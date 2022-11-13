Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, November 12, 2022 – The OnlyFans model accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death in April was covered with bruises after the fatal, newly released photos show.

The photos were released by the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office in response to an information request by NBC.

Courtney Clenney, 26, is seen with discolored bruises on her limbs in the photos, reportedly taken by her mother after the model stabbed crypto trader Christian Obumseli in their Miami apartment on April 3, according to NBC 6 South Florida.

Clenney has been slapped with a second-degree murder charge.

However, her attorneys have insisted she killed Christian in self-defense.

The images come on the heels of videos and audio recordings that have surfaced of the couple’s violent arguments.