Tuesday, 29 November 2022 – A native doctor identified as Idowu Talabi, was on Sunday November 27 arrested by the police for killing his 30-year-old co-tenant, Isau Oluwatobiloba.

The suspect was arrested following a report lodged by the wife of the deceased, who reported that she returned from Church vigil at about 6:00 am only to discover the lifeless body of her husband lying in a pool of his blood in their house after being killed by an unknown person.

Upon the report, the area’s police boss, Ibrahim Ningi, led his detectives to the scene, where it was discovered that the deceased was matcheted to death while sleeping on his bed. It was also discovered that there was no break-in at the scene and nothing was removed from the room.

These discoveries pointed to the fact that the killing was carried out by an insider, hence all the occupants of the house were invited to the station for interrogation.

Confirming the incident to the media, the spokesperson of the state police said after a thorough investigation, Idowu Talabi, who claimed to be a native doctor confessed to being the person that killed the deceased.

When asked the reason for the dastardly act, the suspect alleged that the deceased was fond of accusing him of stealing. He said he decided to kill the deceased after realising he was alone at home sleeping.

The cutlass he used to commit the crime has since been recovered.