Saturday, November 26, 2022 – The National Assembly Committee on Communications, Information, and Innovation has summoned ICT Cabinet Secretary, Eliud Owalo over a move by telecommunication companies and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to impose an expiry limit on data services.

The committee will investigate the rising trend where telcos and ISPs set data bundle expiry limits.

The committee made the move after Safaricom Limited stated it will introduce a time limit on the accumulation and redemption of Bonga points.

The company said the move is aimed at unlocking underlying revenue from the loyalty programme.

Safaricom’s unredeemed Bonga Points revenue hit KSh 4.5 billion as of March 2022, up from KSh 3 billion recorded in 2015.

Kamkunji MP Yusuf Hassan raised the concern over the trend among ISPs and telcos on the house floor.

Hassan cited the increased cost of data bundles and the expiry limits as a disadvantage to millions of Kenyans.

“We need to protect Kenyan Internet consumers who are exploited by IPs and telcos over the expiry of data bundles before they can deplete it, and deliberately reduce Internet speeds,” Hassan said.

