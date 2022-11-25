Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 25, 2022 – The National Assembly Health Committee will today visit Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) to see how the agency operates.

The committee headed by Endebbes Member of Parliament Robert Pukose has been conducting tours to various medical institutions with the latest tour being at the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) on Thursday.

“This is a working tour for us to understand how Kemsa is working and we have done a series of this kind of tour. We will also be visiting Kemri,” Pukose said.

The tours are targeting about 17 semi-autonomous government agencies in the medical services and another close to 17 health standards departments.

“Before we can embark on our work we need to understand all these organizations, how they are working, their operations and get to know how things are working there so that it makes it easier for us as a committee to deliver on our mandate,” he said.

