Wednesday, November 9, 2022 – Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has defended the controversial plan by Fafi MP Salah Yakub to extend the presidential term limit.

While defending the plan, Cherargei, a close ally of President William Ruto, said it was wrong for a section of leaders to express their anger toward the legislator, adding that Yakub was within his rights to push for Constitutional amendments.

He vowed to support the amendment bill to scrap the presidential term limit if brought to the house.

“UDA is an epitome of democracy and rule of law. Salah Yakub is within his right to push these amendments. Let’s listen first, I shall support in the Senate,” he said in a tweet.

While President William Ruto’s party distanced itself from the scheme, Cherargei said it was too early to dismiss such claims adding that the plan might happen in the near future.

“This is a conversation that might happen in the future by Kenyans on scrapping the term limit of a President,” Cherargei added.

Similar sentiments were echoed by former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu who said that introducing a two-term limit for a sitting president was wrong.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.