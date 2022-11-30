Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 30, 2022 – Members of the Nandi County Assembly have recounted how they were conned during their Trip to Mombasa.

Speaking to the media yesterday, Kapkangani MCA Eliud Kirongo narrated how together with other MCAs from the county fell prey to a con in one of the local bus booking offices.

“This cannot go on any longer. We are calling on the police to take action as we were conned while booking a bus to Mombasa.”

“We found the suspect at the office as an employee of the booking office. Upon arriving on the date and time of travel, it was made known to us that our tickets were invalid,” he narrated.

At the same time, several Nandi County residents cried out after they were forced to spend a night at the booking office after getting conned by the same conman.

The victims had booked a bus to Mombasa but were surprised to find the bus arriving full of passengers.

“I found a man at the office and I booked a ticket through him. He charged me Ksh2700 and told me to report on my traveling date.”

“Surprisingly, on the day of travel, the bus arrived fully occupied and the man at the office vanished. We were then told that we had been conned,” Boman Lukoye, a Kapsabet resident stated.

It took the intervention of another booking office, whose staff helped the stranded victims with a mattress to lie on in the cold night.

“I came and booked a bus to Mombasa. After arriving the bus staff left and we were told there would be a second bus but it is yet to arrive,” Esther, another victim recounted.

Residents were warned to be careful as fake businesses have been associating themselves with booking offices to con innocent Kenyans.

The con man was arrested and held captive at the Kapsabet police station. Cases of conmanship have been on the rise in recent days.

