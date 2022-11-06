Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, 06 November 2022 – A doctor attached to Nakuru County Government is on the spot after a video of him drunk while in the line of duty surfaced online.

He was attending to an elderly patient while intoxicated.

In the video, the rogue doctor is seen staggering while desperately trying to put on gloves.

He was so drunk that he could barely support himself yet he was still attending to patients.

Netizens have urged Nakuru County Governor Susan Kihika to take action against the doctor.

Watch the video.

