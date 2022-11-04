Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, November 4, 2022 – A Nairobi slay queen has been left in shock after a DNA test conducted by a local hospital showed that Narok County Senator Ledama Ole Kina is not the father of her child.

The young mother, through his lawyer Danstan Omari, had moved to the court requesting a DNA test on the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) senator saying he is the father of the child.

However, after the test, DNA showed that Ole Kina is not the father of the child.

Now the woman wants fresh DNA conducted on the child and Ole Kina at three different facilities, saying she is sure that he is the father of her baby.

The woman says the negative results are not true because she is convinced that Ole Kina is the father.

“The applicant has reasonable grounds to believe that the results by the government analyst at the government chemist are questionable or skeptical and not a true reflection of the paternity of the minor,” Omari told the court on Thursday.

The woman also insisted that she met the senator in September 2019 and soon after they were in an intimate relationship for a substantive period of time.

