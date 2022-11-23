Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 23, 2022 – Nairobi County Governor, Johnson Sakaja, has ordered the demolition of all buildings in Nairobi that have not complied with the county laws.

Speaking in Nairobi on Tuesday when he unveiled a new Urban Planning Technical Committee following the disbandment of the previous team, Sakaja reiterated that structural integrity will be a key component under scrutiny during the inspection.

The new team was also tasked with approving all building plans for projects set to be undertaken within the city.

“As part of our building sector reforms, the newly inaugurated Urban Planning Technical Committee, which approves all building plans, will also play a role in building compliance.

“The new team consists of Margaret Njuki- NEMA, Plan. Racheal Kisiangani- Kenya institute of planners, Architect Brenda Nyawara, Stanley Kimani – Nairobi Water, Engineer Jane Mutulili, Christine Ogut, Dr. Abdulmalik Gichuki,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.