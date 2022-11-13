Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 13 November 2022 – A racist mzungu pilot employed by AirKenya Express is facing allegations of physically assaulting and injuring his female Kenyan domestic worker.

The rogue pilot, Eric Hallard, allegedly punched his 43-year-old house help identified as Mary Wambua, grabbed her by the scruff of the neck and smashed her face into iron doors over unclear reasons.

The incident, which has since gone viral on social media, reportedly took place on the evening of Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

To make matters worse, he refused to take the poor injured woman to the hospital and later fired her.

The matter was reported at Hardy Police Station in Karen, Nairobi.

Kenyans have thronged social media and called for the arrest of the racist mzungu.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.