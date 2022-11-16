Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 16, 2022 – Tens of thousands of bats have invaded the Maragua Police Station in Murang’a County and efforts by the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) to chase them out have failed.

KWS officers have tried firing bullets at them in vain.

Police have also tried to teargas them but all this has come to naught.

According to Murang’a County Chief Warden, Laurence Chege, the invasion requires more research to find a solution.

Officers at the station said the bats are a nuisance, an eyesore, and a subject of negative speculation.

“I have heard some residents accuse some of us serving at the station of being the owners of these bars. They say that they are there to protect some of us through mystic powers,” he said.

Murang’a South police boss Alexander Shikondi said they don’t know why the bats have invaded the police station.

He said he has been consulting on how to drive them out of the station.

“We have advised our officers to find [a way of living] with the menace as we shop for a solution. It is encouraging to see KWS partner with us in search of a solution, but, unfortunately, so far we are still stuck with them,” he said.

Watch the video.

