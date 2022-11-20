Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Sunday, November 20, 2022 – A flock of sheep in China’s inner Mongolia region have gone viral for walking non-stop in a circle for nearly two weeks.

Surveillance footage reveals the flock, which live in pen number 13, have been walking in a clockwise motion for almost two weeks.

Video of the sheep circle has gone viral, with the creepy footage being seen by some as the “sign of the apocalypse”.

The owner claims the odd behaviour began with a few of the farm animals before the entire flock joined in.

There are 34 sheep pens at Ms. Miao’s farm, but only the sheep in pen number 13 have been acting strangely.

Some believe this is normal sheep behaviour, but others think something more sinister is behind the odd movements.

Other Twitter users have suggested the sheep may be afflicted with listeriosis, a disease which can affect both humans and animals.

Symptoms of the disease include lack of coordination, salivation, circling and more.

However, the Chinese state-run news outlet People’s Daily reported the sheep are perfectly healthy.

Other instances of sheep behaving oddly and forming circles have been reported in the past, with one instance in East Sussex last year showing a photo of a flock standing in a circle in a field.

Christopher Hogg, of village Rottingdean in East Sussex, was cycling when he saw the animals behaving like they were ”in the X-files”.

The 47-year-old said: “I was on my daily cycle when I came over the hill and saw this magnificent circle.”

“The sheep are usually noisy. I go past them every day, but this day they were very still and calm,” he said.

Hogg said it seemed like the animals were in a trance, calling it ”eerie”.

The reason behind the sheep’s odd behaviour in both Mongolia and East Sussex has remained unknown.

Watch the video below.

New york post

Sheep walking around in a circle for 12 days😳https://t.co/FiMTrX1pIL pic.twitter.com/4oIDgsaZEP — .. (@Xx17965797N) November 18, 2022