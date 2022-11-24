Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 24 November 2022 – Canada kicked off their World Cup campaign on Wednesday evening and there were many players who were gracing the big stage for the first time.

One of the Canadian players who participated in the World Cup for the first time was Sam Adekugbe, born in London, United Kingdom to Nigerian parents.

His family moved to Canada when he was nine years old.

He became a Canadian citizen and he is representing the National team on the global stage.

Sam’s mother, Dee Adekugbe, could not keep calm while watching her son on TV.

She kept on screaming, “My Son is in the world cup” as she watched him play in the global football championship.

Dee seemed to have lost her voice as a result of her happiness but that did not bother her because she was just super excited to watch her son.

Sharing the video on social media, she wrote; “My son @SamAdekugbe is in the world cup….oh my God. Hallelujah,”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.