Sunday, November 20, 2022 – A 23-year-old lady and mother of one, Courage Okeola, has shared her predicament online seeking advice.

Courage said that her parents don’t approve of the father of her child because he is a mechanic and not as rich as they want.

The young woman, who disclosed this in a Facebook group on Thursday, November 17, 2022 said the family of her man wants them to get married but her parents refused to give their consent.

