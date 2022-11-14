Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 14, 2022 – Kanye West has revealed that he believes the death of his mother, Donda West, was part of a large plan for “Hollywood” to “control” and “traumatize” him, saying she was ‘sacrificed’

In a new clip shared by The Shade Room, Ye revealed his theory while speaking to paparazzi from the passenger side of his car. He claimed he wasn’t the only black billionaire to have made a ‘sacrifice’ and that right now he is only in servitude to God.

“My mama ain’t here,” Kanye West stated. “My mama was sacrificed. Michael Jordan, what about him? His daddy, right? Bill Cosby, his son. Dr. Dre, his son. Out in Hollywood, a lot of people come up missing. It feels like it might be a lot of that, in order to control, traumatize.

“They want to monetize and traumatize,” he continued, “And God love me, they hit me, Gap, adidas, they took all that away. Still, Forbes, who hates me, right, had to write, net worth $400 million. Jesus is king. God loves me.”

Ye also brought up other Black celebrities, like Shaquille O’Neal who have condemned his recent behavior as he asserted that he will not be controlled.

“They can’t control me,” he stated. “They can control Shaq. They can control Charles Barkley. They can control LeBron James. They can control JAY-Z and Beyoncé. But they can’t control me. You see it ain’t no name I won’t name. It’s up.”

This new interview comes after a relatively quiet week where the rapper and entrepreneur promised to go on a one month hiatus from talking to anyone, drinking alcohol and having sex.

It also comes aafter a whirlwind month in October which saw Kanye West come under fire after a series of anti-Semitic statements made in interviews and on social media.

Adidas was among several corporations that cut ties with West due to his controversial comments, which reportedly cost him his billionaire status. Balenciaga also parted ways with Ye just weeks after inviting them to open their Paris Fashion Week show.

Kanye West listing celebrities who had to sacrifice families for fame.These people are now being controlled because if they don’t tow the line their secrets will be exposed.



I wonder if Jenifer Hudson did the same.



I guess illuminati conspiracy theorists are on to real thing. pic.twitter.com/x9jylhuiAe — Azania (@azania1023) November 12, 2022