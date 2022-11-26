Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, November 26, 2022 – Michelle Obama took to Instagram to offer marriage advice, using her own marriage as an example.

She shared loved-up photos with husband Barack Obama and said that no matter where she lives, Barack is her home.

She then added that their marriage has never been perfectly 50-50 because one person is always needing to give more to make up when the other is lacking.

She also highlighted the importance of listening to each other “honestly and without defensiveness”.

The former US First Lady went on to encourage every couple to ask themselves what they are trying to get out of the relationship and both should answer the question together.

See the rest of her post below.