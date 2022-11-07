Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, November 7, 2022 – Former Presidential candidate, Mwalimu Mohamed Dida, has castigated Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi after he attacked Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Mudavadi on Saturday urged Gachagua to shut up and stop blaming former President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for the woes facing the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration.

“Hata tukiendelea na blame game, hatutasaidia sasa,” Mudavadi said and urged leaders to focus on service delivery and stop finger-pointing at each other.

“So now we must put behind us the blame game. If we continue engaging in the blame game, the currency will end faster than we imagine. We must now move away from the blame game to service delivery,” he said.

Reacting to Mudavadi’s remarks, Dida urged Mudavadi to tread carefully because it is wrong to criticize the ‘hyena’s bad eating habits when in his house.

“PM Mudavadi is already sounding like a former Prime Minister. Does he not know that you don’t discuss hyenas’ bad eating habits when in his house? Does he not know the gospel of ‘hasora tawala’? Does he not love his PM Job?” Dida wrote on his Facebook page.

