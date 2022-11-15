Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 15, 2022 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has penned a birthday message to late former President Mwai Kibaki who is currently dancing with Angels in heaven.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Mutahi, while wishing Kibaki happy birthday, dragged the names of President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, who are currently the top leaders in the country.

Mutahi asked Kibaki who loved Ruto to ask God to give the current president success and give his deputy grace.

He also wondered what late Jomo Kenyatta and late former President Daniel Moi were thinking about Ruto’s presidency.

“Happy BIRTHDAY Mzee Mwai Kibaki. We remember you FONDLY here on EARTH. I wonder what you, Jomo and Moi think of the Ruto Presidency from up there. You were very FOND of Ruto. Now that you HANGOUT with God every day, ask HIM to give Ruto SUCCESS and Riggy G some GRACE,” Mutahi Ngunyi stated on his Twitter page.

