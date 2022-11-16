Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Wednesday, November 16, 2022 – Renowned political analyst, Prof. Mutahi Ngunyi, has praised President William Ruto after he unleashed the deadly General Service Unit (GSU) and Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU) to curb increasing cases of crimes in Nairobi.

Taking to his Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon, the former Azimio la Umoja strategist congratulated the Head of State and Government for taking stern action to contain Nairobi criminals who have been wreaking havoc in Nairobi in the past two months.

Mutahi further appealed to Kenyans to give the President time to tackle the cost of living.

“For every ACTION, there is an EQUAL and OPPOSITE reaction. The actions of Nairobi CRIMINALS will face an equal and opposite FORCE from GSU and RDU. This move by Ruto inspires CONFIDENCE. Now we should give him a CHANCE to fix the cost of living. And he will. This MAN never SLEEPS,” Mutahi wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST