Monday, November 14, 2022 – Renowned political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has given a hint on who is likely to succeed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga come 2027.

In a tweet Monday morning, Ngunyi opined that Siaya Governor James Orengo should succeed ODM leader Raila Odinga.

The controversial analyst said Orengo should throw his hat in the ring in the 2027 presidential elections.

According to Ngunyi, President William Ruto’s August 9 victory has proved that nothing is impossible

“I think Jimmy Orengo should run for President in 2027. He has the Jaluo Panache. I like this guy. And Ruto has shown us that impossible is nothing,” he tweeted

The question of Raila’s possible successor has been the subject of media discussions with many leaders angling to succeed the ODM leader.

Though he has not shown signs of quitting politics, the future of the ODM leader remains in limbo.

Having tried to vie for the president five times unsuccessfully, it has become apparent to many that he stands no chance of ascending to the house on the hill.

Orengo has however lately said that Raila remains their political father and they will follow the direction that he will offer the region.

