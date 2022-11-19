Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, November 19, 2022 – Nyeri Governor, Mutahi Kahiga, has accused President William Ruto’s close lieutenants of trying to play dirty games with the Mt Kenya electorate.

Speaking on Friday during the swearing-in ceremony of the County Executive Committee members of his government in Nyeri, Kahiga said that they had witnessed the sidelining as people were playing political thuggery against them.

“Yesterday, we looked in depth at the happenings in Parliament during the East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) nominees elections, and we saw what transpired. We want to say that we are going to walk together on this journey, and still, if we are not needed, we are not married to anyone who thinks that he can take us in rounds,” Kahiga said.

Kahiga said that some people in the government were playing games on them and added that they will not allow anyone to undermine them as they will stand united.

“We agreed that we will walk together on this journey, but some people are trying to play dirty games. The marriage is still fresh and if we are not needed, we can walk out,” he said.

