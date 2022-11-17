Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, November 17, 2022 – Ugandan dictator, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, has for the first time admitted that sitting next to Kenya’s Chief Justice Martha Koome and her deputy, Philomena Mwilu, during President William Ruto‘s swearing-in Ceremony held at Kasarani Stadium on September 13th this year, scared him.

In a video clip, Museveni, who has ruled Uganda since 1986 said sitting next to Koome and Mwilu scared him a bit and his heart was beating faster than usual.

Despite being a retired general, Museveni confessed to shaking in their presence during the event.

“Recently I was invited to Kenya to attend the swearing-in of His Excellency Arap Ruto. Because they think I’m an old man, one of the senior ones made me sit near the high table. And who sat next to me? Two women, very powerful ones. I had seen them on TV that they were involved in the constitutional case.

“I said how I can sit near these powerful women. I was shaking.” Museveni stated.

Koome and Mwilu were among the 7 Judges of the Supreme Court that upheld William Ruto’s victory after Azimio leader Raila Odinga challenged his win at the apex court.

The Kenyan DAILY POST