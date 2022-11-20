Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 20 November 2022 – Mumias East Member of Parliament, Peter Salasya, is enjoying the finer things in life after he clichéd the coveted Parliamentary seat.

The youthful MP defied the odds to clinch the seat despite not having financial muscles.

When he was being sworn in, he claimed that he had only Sh 500 in his pockets.

His fortunes have changed in two months.

Besides buying a Ksh 7 Million SUV, the first-time Member of Parliament is enjoying the company of hot slay queens in the city.

He posted a video on a date with Kenyan TikTok queen Hearty Love and sparked reactions among his supporters.

Some of his supporters felt that he is losing focus and advised him to find a financial manager.

Others warned him that he might turn into a beggar after five years he continues entertaining slay queens.

Below is a video he posted and reactions from his supporters.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.