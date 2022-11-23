Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 23, 2022 – Several people were killed after a shooter opened fire in a Virginia Walmart in the U.S. on Nov. 22, 2022.

“Multiple fatalities and injuries” were reported at the Walmart store off Battlefield Boulevard, Chesapeake Police Officer Leo Kosinkski told WAVY.

Police responded to a 10:12 p.m. call for an active shooter, Kosinkski said.

Officers found multiple dead people and injured people in the store. They put rescue and tactical teams together to go inside and provide life-saving measures, he said.

The shooter is believed to be dead, Kosinski said.

He did not have a death toll, but said it was “less than 10, right now.”