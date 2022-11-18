Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Friday, November 18, 2022 – Ordinary Kenyans are currently grappling with the rising cost of living which has been worsened by high fuel and basic food prices.

For instance, in the last five years, the price of 2kg of maize flour packet rose from KSh100 to KSh 230 making it difficult for ordinary citizens to afford it.

During their campaigns, President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza allies had promised to bring down the cost of living immediately after they take over the government.

However, more than 60 days since the new regime took the oath of office, the cost of living is yet to come down and Kenyans are yet to enjoy the fruits of the new government.

As such, Kenyans have now started faulting President William Ruto-led government for the skyrocketing food and fuel prices being witnessed.

However, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has defended the new regime over blames regarding the prevalent sorry state of the country occasioned by the high cost of basic commodities.

Mudavadi instead told Kenyans that the current harsh conditions that Kenyans are facing are due to mistakes made by the previous administration led by now Rtd President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The former vice president said the Kenya Kwanza government inherited a deluge of a government that lived beyond its means.

However, according to the Principal of Bishop Hannington Institute in Mombasa Martin Olando, it is unfair for Mudavadi to point accusing fingers at the previous regime for the misfortunes Kenyans are currently facing.

“The same issues Musalia and allies were blaming the previous government are right now in the Kenya Kwanza government’s hands,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.