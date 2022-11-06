Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, November 6, 2022 – Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, has indirectly attacked Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua who has been constantly attacking former President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Instead of working for Kenyans, Gachagua has been crisscrossing the country abusing Uhuru and Raila blaming them for the current economic mess.

But Mudavadi who spoke on Saturday subtly urged Gachagua to stop the blame game since it will not resolve the currently dire economic crisis.

“Hata tukiendelea na blame game, hatutasaidia sasa,” Mudavadi said and urged leaders to focus on service delivery and stop finger-pointing at each other.

“So now we must put behind us the blame game. If we continue engaging in the blame game, the currency will end faster than we imagine. We must now move away from the blame game to service delivery,” he said.

