Wednesday, November 30, 2022 – A section of leaders from the Mt Kenya region have attacked Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, for planning mass protests across the country.

Last week, Raila Odinga announced that he will hold mass protests in Nairobi, Mombasa, and Nakuru counties over the government’s plan to kick out four IEBC commissioners who disowned the August 9 presidential results.

Though Raila Odinga has cancelled protests over ongoing national exams, the Mt Kenya leaders termed Raila Odinga as a selfish man who doesn’t care about the country’s economy.

The leaders said though Raila is right to protest, he should care about the economy since mass protests will hurt the economy further.

They said it is unfortunate that Raila who is a statesman doesn’t care about what will happen to the economy which is already in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“It is unfortunate to have a statesman who doesn’t care about the economy,” one of the leaders said.

