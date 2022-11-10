Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, November 10, 2022 – A good number of Members of Parliament has threatened to go on strike if the Treasury, now headed by former Central of Kenya Governor Professor Njuguna Ndung’u, will not release the funds meant for the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

The MPs on Thursday argued that through the CDF, a lot of projects such as schools, and bursaries have benefited Kenyans in rural areas.

They said they cannot face their constituents without the funds since it was one way of empowering them.

National Assembly Speaker, Moses Wetangula intervened and directed the National Assembly Majority Leader and Kikuyu Member of Parliament Kimani Ichung’wah to engage the treasury to find a solution to the stalemate.

In August, the Supreme Court of Kenya under the leadership of Chief Justice Martha Koome sealed the fate of CDF after declaring it unconstitutional.

The apex court in its ruling stated that the CDF Act violates the principle of separation of powers, hence is unconstitutional.

The court further stated such funds ought to be integrated and subsumed within the structures of either the county executive or the national executive.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.