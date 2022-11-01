Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, 01 November 2022 – A man lost his life on Monday in Donhholm, Nairobi after he was shot four times by motorbike-riding thugs.

According to a police report, the victim had left a local bank to deposit a cheque when two armed thugs accosted him.

A tussle ensued between the victim and the suspected thugs and in the process, he was shot three times in his legs and another in his chest.

Unfortunately, he died on the spot.

The ruthless thugs then grabbed the bag he was carrying thinking it had money because he had just left a nearby bank.

However, they found out that the bag contained two disposable tea cups and dumped it by the roadside

“He was in possession of a carrier bag containing two disposable tea cups which it is suspected the robbers thought was money,” police said in a statement.

Police rushed to the scene of the robbery incident and found a spent cartridge, and a bullet head, his mobile phone, and Sh100 in his pocket.

The body of the deceased was moved to the mortuary.

Police are currently in hot pursuit of the two motorbike-riding thugs, who have been terrorizing the area residents.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.