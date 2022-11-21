Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 21, 2022 – A mother-of-four has been murdered, allegedly by her ex-girlfriend, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Shakyia Perkins, the victim’s ex-girlfriend, fatally shot Corneshia Butler on Thursday, Nov. 17.

Perkins had made threats to kill Butler, so the mother-of-four got a restraining order against her ex.

Last year, Perkins burnt Butler’s Mercedes-Benz.

They continued dating after that but Butler broke up with Perkins this year.

After the break up, Perkins stalked her for months.

Perkins also allegedly committed acts of domestic violence against Butler during their six-year relationship, and most were in front of Butler’s children.

Perkins published a mysterious Facebook post from the day before Butler passed away about starting again and forgetting the past.

Perkins was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm or weapon, and cruelty to children as posted by the Fulton County Police Department. Her previous records were related to burning Butler’s vehicle in October 2021.

Friends have taken to Facebook and Twitter to mourn Butler.