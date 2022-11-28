Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 28, 2022 – National Assembly (NA) Speaker Moses Wetangula has strongly dissociated himself with a viral Facebook post calling for the regulation of Mosques in Kenya.

The viral post was addressed to mosques around Nairobi City, asking them to regulate noise, arguing that it was an inconvenience to many.

However, Wetangula distanced himself from the viral post, noting that in as much as the account with the post has his name, it was a parody account.

“My attention has been drawn to a post making rounds on social media using my name.

“Please note that the account being used to circulate the content is fake,” read the statement by Wetangula in part.

While tagging the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on his statement, the NA speaker assured the public that the owner of the parody account that has already amassed 65,000 followers would be arrested.

“I have alerted relevant authorities to look into the matter and take appropriate action,” he wrote in a statement.

The debate on regulating noise levels in places of worship started after Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja revoked licenses for night clubs and wines and spirits joints operating in residential areas to curb noise pollution.

