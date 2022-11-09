Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, November 9, 2022 – Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria has vowed to evict squatters who have encroached on East African Portland Company land in Athi River.

Speaking during the launch of a new Green Triangle Cement at the company, Kuria said that the squatters are hampering plans to expand the company and realize its full potential which he says will contribute to the ailing economy.

The CS Advised the squatters to start vacating as early as possible, warning them that if they fail to heed the caution he will have to apply force.

“I will come here, fence the land that has not been grabbed, and flatten those structures, make no mistake, muanze kuhama. So instead of flattening them please start moving tonight,” Kuria said.

“Emotions tuweke kwa handbag, we are going to develop our land productively, we will use our land to create jobs and generate foreign exchange. We have a plan to utilize the land in question by constructing the first Kenya cargo airport. We will not be the laughingstock of the world then we start smiling with squatters,” Kuria added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.