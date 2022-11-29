Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 29, 2022 – Kenyans will have to wait for at least a year before they enjoy cheap maize flour.

This was revealed by Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria.

During an interview, Kuria stated that the cheap fertilizers the government availed will lower the cost of production, leading to affordable maize flour in the market.

He urged Kenyans to stop wondering why the new government is yet to lower the price of unga as they had promised in the run-up to the August 2022 elections.

“We just issued the cheap fertilizers to farmers which will help them while farming during the March 2023 short rains.”

“This means we should expect the first harvest in August, so by November 2023 we will have cheap unga on the shelves,” he announced.

He also urged the farmers to stop hoarding maize and release it to the market to curb the shortage.

“We will not achieve the cheap life if the farmers are still hiding maize in stores. These are the people responsible for food shortages in the country,” he noted.

