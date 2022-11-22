Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 22, 2022 – Trade and Industrialisation Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, is swimming in murky waters after a section of Members of Parliament from Rift Valley tabled a motion of impeachment against him.

The MPs led by Pokot South Member of Parliament David Pkosing said they will impeach Kuria over the importation of 10,000 tonnes of maize into the country.

The MP said Kuria allowed the importation of Maize while North Rift farmers are harvesting the commodity,

“CS Kuria should stop the importation of maize, whether it’s GMO or no GMO because farmers are harvesting and in fact, they want to demonstrate from tomorrow over this issue,” Pkosing stated.

Pkosing said that the importation of maize will interfere with the flow of supply and demand hence lowering the price of maize due to a surplus in the market.

“The danger of importing ten million bags of maize is that the price of a bag of maize will go down to Sh 1000, where will our farmers sell maize?” he posed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.