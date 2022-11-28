Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 28 November 2022 – Two remnants of the crushed ‘Mbogi la Izram Territory’ criminal gang, have been arrested as detectives intensify an ongoing crackdown on criminal gangs in Kakamega and the larger Western Kenya.

The two suspects Omar Juma, 35, and Clinton Emonye, 21, were arrested yesterday evening within Kakamega town close Julika Petrol Station, as they prepared to commit a felony.

The duo, armed with crude weapons, including metal cutters and sharp metal rods, led detectives to their house at Kakoi corner close to Kabras market, where assorted electronic and household goods suspected to have been stolen were recovered.

They are currently being held at Kakamega Police station pending arraignment in court.

Meanwhile, a comprehensive security crackdown is currently ongoing in Western Kenya and parts of Nyanza to wipe out criminal gangs that have threatened the public safety and security of locals.

