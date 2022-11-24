Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, November 24, 2022 – Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Sheriff Nassir has given a seven-day ultimatum to unscrupulous contractors involved in non-compliant buildings to apply for development permission.

In a notice, Nassir noted that the move was occasioned by the ongoing county audit of buildings.

He noted that a building audit task force had found gross violations of construction regulations and some did not have requisite permits.

“The ongoing building audit in Mombasa County as established under the Executive Order No. 3 of 2022 has noted high levels of non-compliance of ongoing developments against set standards.”

“The building audit task force has found serious violations regarding building construction without necessary permits or in contravention of the conditions of approval,” read part of the notice.

The governor also issued four more orders regarding non-compliance developments; ordering the immediate stoppage of dangerous constructions and the subsequent prosecution of the contractors involved.

In a bid to effect the crackdown, Nassir directed for regularization of non-compliant developments that would involve an application for county approval on the Electronic Development Application Management System (EDAMS).

In addition, the non-compliant developments included ongoing projects without valid hoarding and dumping permits and developments occupied without occupation permits.

Members of the public were advised to seek guidance from the Building Audit Taskforce located at the Bima Towers, 3rd Floor Department of Lands, Housing and Urban Planning.

The move is part of a crackdown on non-compliant buildings across the country after three buildings collapsed within a span of five days.

In Nairobi County, governor Johnson Sakaja launched a multi-agency team to inspect all buildings in the county.

The move by governors came in the wake of incidents of storey buildings collapsing in Nairobi and Kiambu counties.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.