Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 02 November 2022 – Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín, who represented their countries as Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico respectively, have announced they are now married to each other, after keeping their relationship secret.

The couple, who met at Miss Grand International (MGI) back in 2020 took to their respective Instagram handle to share a video showing glimpses of their relationship, engagement, and some lovely moments. They also revealed they officially tied the knot on October 28.

Varela and Valentín met at the beauty pageant Miss Grand International 2020 and remained friends till the end of the pageant. Varela represented Argentina in Miss Universe 2019 and also ended up in the top 10 positions at the Miss Grand International 2020. The couple has also worked together with several modeling agencies.

Sharing a video their love life, they wrote; “After choosing to keep our relationship private, we open our doors to a special day. 28/10/22.”