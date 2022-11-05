Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, November 5, 2022 – Former Nairobi County Governor, Mike Sonko, has urged former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka to dump the opposition and join President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Speaking on Friday during the burial of Makueni Senator Daniel Maanzo’s mother, Mirriam Munini Maanzo, in Makueni County, Sonko said Kalonzo had great potential to become the next president when compared to all other Ukambani leaders eying the job and he should team up with Ruto to prepare himself in 2032.

“Leave the dynasties. You have the potential to become the next President of Kenya. I am sure that all the Ukambani leaders will fully support your presidential bid.

Sonko insisted that Kalonzo’s exit from the opposition would greatly help the region in matters of development.

Supporting his sentiments, Sonko explained that Ruto was adamant about transforming the region despite few residents voting for him in the August 9 polls.

Kalonzo, however, reiterated that he would not desert former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, and the opposition.

“We do not have a problem with Ruto as he is my younger brother. I also want to send our son Sonko to deliver a message.

“Tell Ruto to pave the way. We have decided to work as a loyal opposition. When the situation gets tough, he should be ready to step out of the way,” Kalonzo said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST